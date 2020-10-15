Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko

Kyiv will start the heating season on October 16.

The mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kyiv starts the heating season on October 16. From tomorrow we will start supplying heat to the system. I have already signed a corresponding order. The city made the decision, taking into account the average daily temperature. According to forecasts, starting next week we will get cold snap. At night the temperature will drop to +3... +5 degrees," the statement reads.

Klitschko noted that the full launch of the centralized heating system, 27,000 km long, which covers 12,000 houses, takes about a week.

Accordingly, the connection starts a few days before the cold snap.

He also emphasized that the connection of hospitals, schools, kindergartens and other institutions of the social sphere will take place upon separate requests of their employees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a rule, the heating season in Ukraine lasts from October 15 to April 15.

Kharkiv decided to start the heating season on October 15.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the country's overall readiness for the 2020-2021 heating season exceeds 95%.

