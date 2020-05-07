Polish Employment Agency Gremi Personal To Organize Free Charter Flights For Ukrainians Wishing To Work In Poland

Polish Employment Agency Gremi Personal To Organize Free Charter Flights For Ukrainians Wishing To Work In Pol

The employment agency Gremi Personal (Poland) intends to organize free charter flights for Ukrainians who already have labor contracts in Poland and/or who want to find work there.

Gremi Personal has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Gremi Personal employees, as well as those who have visas and want to get to work in Poland, will fly charter flights from Ukraine," the statement reads.

Besides, Gremi Personal undertakes the organization of a 14-day quarantine for Ukrainian employees, which should be held in Poland.

It is noted that in accordance with the requirements of the Ukrainian authorities, long-term employment contracts in Poland will be concluded with all employees using a charter flight, and they will be provided with medical insurance, including in case of COVID-19.

Agency owner Yevhen Kyrychenko noted that Gremi Personal receives a request from Polish companies for employees from Ukraine, as well as numerous requests for vacancies from Ukrainians who are looking for work in Poland.

At the same time, agency employees who temporarily left for Ukraine after border closure want to return, but cannot do this because of difficulties with crossing the land border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has received an order for charter flights to transport Ukrainians under labor contracts to Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, and Poland.