Next UPL Football And Cup Matches Of Ukraine Will Be Without Spectators Due To Quarantine Until April 3

The next matches of the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) and the Ukrainian Cup will be held without spectators due to quarantine until April 3.

The press service of the Ukrainian Football Association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Such measures have been taken to comply with the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers on quarantine due to the spread of coronavirus.

Restrictions will also apply to football matches involving youth clubs and women's teams.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Premier League requested the Ministry of Health to make recommendations regarding future football matches because of the coronavirus.