Cabinet Appoints Deputy Health Minister Liashko As Chief Sanitary Doctor

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Deputy Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko, to the post of chief sanitary and epidemiological doctor.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to strengthen the system, which should prevent the entry of this disease (provoked by a coronavirus) into the territory of Ukraine, we appointed Viktor Liashko as the chief sanitary and epidemiological doctor," he said.

According to Honcharuk, Liashko will coordinate the actions of authorities and other services in order to maximize the organization of work to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country and to prevent its spread in case of an outbreak.

Liashko was appointed as deputy minister of health in December 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the World Health Organization has handed over 30 sets of reagents for testing for coronavirus COVID-19 to Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Health, cases of coronavirus were not recorded in Ukraine.