NACB Resumes Investigation Against Burisma In June 2018 – PGO

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) states that in June 2018, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) resumed investigation in the case upon provision of special permits for subsoil use to Burisma Holding Limited.

This follows from respective statement by the PGO provided in response to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the United States Donald Trump has asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sort out the situation involving the dismissal of the case against Hunter Biden, son of former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, who had been a member of the supervisory board of the Burisma company that belonged to former environment minister, Mykola Zlochevskyi.

Former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko, has called on Hunter Biden to give testimony to American law enforcers as for receiving of money from the Zlochevskyi’s company.