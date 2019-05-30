subscribe to newsletter
30 May 2019, Thursday
Politics 2019-05-31T08:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Refuses To Accept Resignation Of Prime Minister Groysman

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has refused to accept resignation of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

97 MPs voted for the draft resolution No.10341 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy said that he was against the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers, which should ensure stability in the country during the Verkhovna Rada election campaign.

7 out of 130 MPs of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party’s faction voted for Groysman’s resignation, 2 out of 80 - of the People's Front party faction, 19 out of 38 - of the Opposition Bloc party’s faction, 12 out of 25 - of the Samopomich Association party faction, 14 out of 21 - of the Oleh Liashko’s Radical Party faction, 9 out of 20 - of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction, none of 18 MPs of the People’s Will group, 3 out of 25 - of the Vidrodzhennia party group, 31 out of 66 MPs who are not part of factions or groups.

Groysman thanked the Verkhovna Rada for keeping him in office, adding that his decision to resign was not an emotion, but a position, and that he was not used to shifting responsibility to someone else.

41-year-old Groysman has headed the Cabinet of Ministers since April 2016.

According to the Constitution, the resignation of the Prime Minister entails the resignation of the entire government.

The Cabinet of Ministers, after the resignation, continues to exercise its powers until the beginning of the work of the newly formed government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, speaking at the ceremonial meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on the occasion of his inauguration, called on the Cabinet of Ministers to resign.

On the same day, Groysman announced the decision to resign.

