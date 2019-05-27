Kornienko Heads Servant Of The People Electoral HQ

The coordinator of the pre-election headquarters of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Oleksandr Kornienko, headed the electoral headquarters of the Servant of the People political party.

The press secretary of the party, Tetiana Tsyba, said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, a party congress, at which changes were made in the party leadership, was held recently.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People party has elected spokesperson for the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s team, Dmytro Razumkov, as its chairperson.