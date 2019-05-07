Several Groups Of Russian Snipers Arrive In Donbas - Intelligence

Several groups of Russian snipers arrived in the occupied part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The speaker of the Ministry of Defense, Dmytro Hutsuliak, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“According to the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, a group of snipers from a private military campaign has arrived from Russia,” he said.

According to intelligence reports, they arrived to perform special tasks on the battle line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, one Ukrainian military man was wounded during the JFO on Tuesday.