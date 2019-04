Poroshenko Will Wait For Zelenskyi At Olimpiyskiy NSC For Debates On April 14 At 14:14

President Petro Poroshenko will wait for the presidential candidate, head of the Kvartal 95 studio Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex (NSC) to hold debates on April 14 at 14:14.

Oleh Medvedev, an adviser to Poroshenko and the spokesperson for his election campaign headquarters, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Petro Poroshenko will arrive at the debates with Volodymyr Zelenskyi on April 14 at 14:14," he said.

Poroshenko is also ready to meet with Zelenskyi on any other day at the stadium, including April 19, if the debates will pass before the debates envisaged by the law at 08:00 p.m. on April 19 in the studio of Public Television.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after Zelenskyi’s appeal to Poroshenko to hold debates at the NSC, the incumbent President offered to meet at the stadium on April 14 and, as envisaged by law, in the studio of Public Television on April 19.

Zelenskyi stands for holding debates at the Olimpiyskiy NSC on April 19.