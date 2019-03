Lutsenko Publishes Personal Data And Information On Sexual Orientation Of Tymoshenko's Headquarters Employee

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has published an operational certificate on an employee of the election headquarters of presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko, in which the employee's personal data and sexual orientation are indicated.

The photo was published in the comments under one of Lutsenko's publications on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The operational certificate was published on the citizen of Russia Nina Klebanova.

The certificate indicates the phone number used by Klebanova.

It is also reported that Klebanova is in direct contact with the leadership of the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association party and directly with Yulia Tymoshenko.

“In particular, Klebanova analyzes the reaction of potential voters to the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association party to speeches, articles and interviews of the party leader, provides reports and her own vision on correcting Yulia Tymoshenko’s subsequent actions,” the certificate states.

In addition to all of the above data, the certificate indicates the sexual orientation of Tymoshenko’s headquarters female worker.

"It is also established that Klebanova adheres to non-traditional sexual orientation (lesbian)", states the report published by Lutsenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General’s Office declares that the Security Service of Ukraine has audio recordings of talks of Verkhovna Rada member Valerii Dubil (Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association party) about financing the interference in the presidential election.