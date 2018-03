PGO Removes Lutsenko As Prosecutor In Case Of Yanukovych

Lutsenko Tells Kolomoiskyi Financing Of Saakashvili's Rallies In Downtown Kyiv Inadmissible

Danyliuk Demands Lutsenko's Resignation

Lutsenko's November Wage UAH 165,000

NACB Commences Investigation To Possible Unlawful Enrichment Of Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Lutsenko Stating Saakashvili Preparing Takeover Of Power In Ukraine

Lutsenko: Ukraine Having Grounds To Deny Extraditing Saakashvili To Georgia

Lutsenko Signs Charge Papers Against MP Dovhyi

SACPO Checking Information In Prosecutor General Lutsenko's E-Declaration

Prosecutor General Lutsenko Leaves Rada Building Following Skirmish With MP Shakhov During Meeting Of Parliamentary Procedure Committee

PGO: Case Against MP Lozovyi Will Be Closed As Soon As He Pays UAH 1.8 Million Of Taxes

Prosecutor General Lutsenko's Wage In May UAH 63,000

Lutsenko Blames National Police For Mistakes During Investigation Into Murder Of Journalist Sheremet

Lutsenko: MP Bobov Agrees To Pay USD 1 Million Of Taxes To State Budget

Lutsenko Returns For Finalization To Anticorruption Prosecutors Motions On Stripping Deputy Immunity From MPs Deidei And Lozovyi

Lutsenko Fails To Meet Some Pledges After A Year In Office, Including On Dismissal Of Deputy Prosecutor General Stoliarchuk

Lutsenko Included In Team Of Prosecutors In Yanukovych Treason Case

Specialized High Court Cancels Ex-MP Lozynskyi's Parole

Former Acting Prosecutor General Makhnytskyi Eyeing Lawsuit On His Reinstatement At Post

Former Prosecutor General Shokin Requests Higher Administrative Court To Reinstate Him At Post