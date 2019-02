The Supreme Court of Ukraine has terminated the verdict and released from custody three former soldiers of the Aidar volunteer battalion convicted for attacking a policeman.

The press service of the Aidar volunteer battalion announced this in a statement posted on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Supreme Court of Ukraine has made a decision to release from custody volunteers of the Aidar battalion Mykola Ahapov (Yama), Vadym Feschenko (Reks), and Roman Schurov (Speaker), who had served more than three years in the jail," reads the statement.

In December 2015, the three soldiers of the Aidar battalion arrested a suspicious man who appeared to be a policeman.

The court of the first instance and an appeal court convicted them for the attack on the policeman to eight years in prison.

The Supreme Court terminated the rulings of the courts of the lower instances and sent the case for repeat consideration.

