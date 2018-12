PGO: Political Consultant Petrov, Blogger Baraboshko, Other 9 Suspects Got Secret Information From Source In S

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine says political consultant Volodymyr Petrov, blogger Oleksandr Baraboshko and another nine suspects got personal information from a source in the State Guard Department.

Anatolii Matios, chief military prosecutor / deputy prosecutor general, said this in an interview with the Strana.ua outlet, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says military prosecutors have established 11 people involved in spreading secret information on persons received from a source in the State Guard Department.

Military prosecutors have established that the employee of the State Guard Department was selling the personal information which was used for pressure on officials and journalists.

The victims include State Bureau of Investigation’s Deputy Director Olha Varchenko, several members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and journalist Roman Bochkala.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, law enforcers arrested Petrov and blogger Baraboshko on suspicion of violating the privacy of the deputy head of the National Police’s department of economic protection, Oleksandr Varchenko, who is the husband of the State Bureau of Investigation’s Deputy Director Olha Varchenko.

Earlier, media reports alleged that Varchenko’s common-law husband Oleksandr sexually harassed and threatened a student.

Varchenko described the allegations as an information attack on him and his family.

Law enforcers have taken USD 230,000 of political consultant Volodymyr Petrov from his safety deposit box.