United States: Russia Violates Minsk Agreements By Calling Elections In DPR And LPR

The United States considers that the Russian Federation violates the agreements reached in Minsk (Belarus) on February 12, 2015 as the elections are called in rebel-held Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

The U.S. Department of State has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The United States considers that Russia again ignores the international law and undermines all efforts to reach peace in the east of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People's Republic” (DPR) has appointed Denis Pushilin as its acting head and scheduled "elections" for November 11, the same day as elections in the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" (DPR).

Pushilin was appointed as the "acting head" of the DPR following the death of Oleksandr Zakharchenko.

The "elections" of the "head" and “people's council” of the DPR are scheduled for November 11.

Similar "elections" in the LPR are scheduled for the same day.

Zakharchenko was killed in an explosion in a restaurant in Donetsk on August 31.

Ukraine believes that Zakharchenko’s murder was the result of an internal conflict among DPR fighters, but it is not ruling out involvement of Russian intelligence agencies.

Russia believes that the Ukrainian authorities were involved Zakharchenko’s murder.