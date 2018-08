In the first seven months of 2018, the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine found 4,200 workers employed without official contracts.

The press service of the State Fiscal Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that since January 1 violations have been uncovered at 47% of economic entities where the State Fiscal Service checked payment of wages and other incomes paid to individuals.

Following the inspections the violators are claimed to pay to budgets UAH 607 million of individual income tax, UAH 167 million of unified social tax, and UAH 26 million of military tax.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, the State Fiscal Service said it had found 1,400 workers employed without official contracts.

In the first ten months of 2017, the State Fiscal Service found 3,500 workers employed without official contracts.