The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is verifying lawfulness of conferring of Ukrainian citizenship to member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction Vadim Novinsky.

This is said in respective ruling by the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv dated July 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the PGO has founded doubts to consider that the materials of the case upon conferring the citizenship to Novinsky lack respective decree of then president Viktor Yanukovych dated May 29, 2012 as well as an original signature by Yanukovych on them.

The court has satisfied the appeal of a prosecutor and allowed to withdraw the original case upon conferring of the citizenship to Novinsky currently being at the Main Department of the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in 2016, Novinsky said Yanukovych had conferred Ukrainian citizenship to him following respective request of Petro Poroshenko, then being economic development and trade minister.