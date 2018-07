President Petro Poroshenko has dismissed chairperson of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Valerii Kulych.

The Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from the Presidential Decree 218 dated July 30.

Kulych was dismissed in compliance with the resignation statement he had submitted.

He had occupied the position since March 31, 2015.

Earlier he was a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kulych declared UAH 3.8 million of income and UAH 4 million and USD 0.7 million in cash for 2016.