President Petro Poroshenko and the United States’ President Donald Trump have discussed Russia’s project for construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline and Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is scheduled for Helsinki (Finland) on July 16.

Poroshenko announced this at a news briefing in Brussels (Belgium) after a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We discussed President Trump’s next meeting in Helsinki on Monday, July 16, in detail. The issues of the Nord Stream-2 were discussed in detail," he said.

Poroshenko also expressed the hope that Trump will raise the issue of release of Ukrainian prisoners at the meeting with Putin.

Asked whether he discussed the issue of Crimea with Trump, Poroshenko said that all NATO members, including the United States, signed a statement on non-recognition of the annexation of the peninsula at the end of the NATO summit.

"You do not need to look for a black cat in a black room. It is not there. You can look the resolution passed by Congress and statements issued by the State Department and the White House, in which the position of the United States is clearly expressed. Of course, I cannot reveal part of the conversation with President Trump, but it was a very confidential conversation. I am very pleased that Ukraine was given priority and it was absolutely necessary for us to speak with the United States’ President Trump before Helsinki," he said.

Poroshenko added that he was completely satisfied with the meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko believes that the July 16 meeting between Putin and Trump will not bring good or bad news.

Poroshenko recently wished Trump success at his July 16 meeting with Putin and said that a "doing nothing on Ukraine without Ukraine" approach had been agreed.