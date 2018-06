The Nord Stream-2 AG company, Nord Stream-2 project operator, has received the first of two required permissions for construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline in the territory of the Russian Federation.

Press service of the company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective permit was provided by the Ministry of Construction Industry, Housing and Utilities Sector of the Russian Federation.

The company expects to obtain the second permit from the Federal Service for Supervision in Field of Environmental Management (Rosprirodnadzor) for construction of submerged pipelines within the borders of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Republic of Finland and the Federal Republic of Germany have already provided their permits for construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

The Nord Stream-2 project envisions construction and operation of two strings of the gas pipeline with the total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.