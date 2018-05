SBU Detains Suspected Organizer Of Russian Opposition Journalist Babchenko's Murder In Kyiv

Officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have detained the suspected organizer of the murder of Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kyiv.

The SBU's head Vasyl Hrytsak announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, investigative actions are being performed with the suspect.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU believes that the murder of journalist Babchenko was ordered by Russian intelligence services.