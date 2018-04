President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko wants a narrow-gage railroad to be built from border with Poland to Lviv.

The President gave the position to the press during his working trip to Lviv on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to move the border of the European Union, the railway border, to Lviv. This can be done if a project on construction of a narrow-gage railroad to Lviv is developed," he said.

He said the question would be discussed at a meeting with the head of the Lviv regional state administration, Oleh Siniutka and acting CEO of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Kravtsov on Friday.

"There will be several directions, but I am deeply convinced that we should start with Lviv. This is a possible project. I ask the press not to write that the decision is nearly ready. I will just give several instructions to prepare some proposals. That's it. But I would like our next meeting on the transport hub to take place at the Lviv railway station," he said.

In his opinion, the construction of a narrow-gage railroad would boost the flow of tourists and improve the situation with shipment of cargo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Poroshenko says the first flight of the Irish low-cost company Ryanair from Ukraine may be before October 2018.