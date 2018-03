OHCHR: Russia Drafts 4,800 Conscripts In Crimea, At Least Two Residents Of Crimea Fined On Charges Of Draft Ev

The Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) says the Russian Federation continued to compel Crimean residents into its armed forces, conscripting at least 4,800 men in 2017, and at least two residents of Crimea have been fined on charges of draft evasion.

This is said in the 21st report of the OHCHR on the situation with human rights in Ukraine, which covers the period from November 16, 2017, to February 15, 2018, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian Federation continued to compel Crimean residents into its armed forces, conscripting at least 4,800 men within two campaigns in 2017, in violation of international humanitarian law," reads the report.

It also reads that courts in Crimea started to hear cases on charges of draft evasion.

"At least two guilty verdicts were passed, sentencing two Crimean residents to a criminal fine of 25,000 RUB each ( approximately 430 USD)," reads the report.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expressed its protest against forced conscription of Ukrainian citizens to the Russian armed forces in the Crimea annexed by Russia.