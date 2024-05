Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has determined a list of documents for medical and social examination (MSEC).

This is stated in the message of the Cabinet.

As noted, as a result of the war, the number of people requiring disability is increasing, a significant part of them is military personnel.

"In this regard, a clear list of documents submitted by patients for medical and social examination has been determined. This will reduce the burden on people and reduce the deadline for paperwork for submission to medical and social expert commissions," the statement said.

So, the general documents that the patient submits for medical and social examination are the following:

passport of a citizen of Ukraine (in case of presenting a passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of an ID card, an extract from the register of the territorial community is also required);

certificate of assignment of the registration number of the taxpayer;

for men from 18 to 60 years of age, a military ticket (temporary certificate of a person liable for military service) or a certificate of registration with the draft office or a certificate of the territorial center of recruitment and social support about presence in the military register;

for people in respect of whom the fact of deprivation of personal freedom as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine or internment in neutral states has been established - a certificate of stay in places of non-freedom as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

Medical documents submitted by medical advisory commissions to the MSEC are as follows:

referral to MSEC;

medical documents relating to the disease or condition (extract from the medical record);

results of laboratory and other studies confirming the diagnosis or condition and its severity;

plan of medical, professional and individual rehabilitation;

documents confirming causality with disability;

documents confirming continuous temporary disability for four months.

Some changes concern the passage of MSEC by military personnel.

So, from now on, the causal relationship of disability, as well as the degree of disability of former servicemen, will be established on the basis of the resolution of the military medical commission (MMC), registered by the certificate of the MMC, the certificate of illness or the protocol of the meeting of the regular MMC.

The commission will establish the degree of disability to the serviceman/servicewoman at the end of his/her treatment. Based on data on health loss, the commission will develop a program of medical, professional and social rehabilitation.

