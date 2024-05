Ukrainians in Poland begin to actively ask for international protection

Ukrainians in Poland began to more actively ask for international protection. In the first quarter of 2024, 1,200 citizens of Ukraine submitted a corresponding application.

This is reported by yavp.pl.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, in January-March 2024, the number of applications for international protection in Poland increased by approximately 30% compared to the same period in 2023.

Among 3,000 people, the largest number of applicants were from Ukraine - 1,200 people. A little less - from Belarus (1,000 people) and russia (300 people).

"A foreigner is granted international protection (in the form of refugee status or additional protection) if he faces persecution or a real risk of loss of life or health in his country of origin," the message reads.

It is noted that in the first quarter of 2024, the Department of Foreign Affairs approved the granting of international protection to 1,200 foreigners in Poland:

Belarus - 670 people;

Ukraine - 410 people;

russia - 50 people.

Applications for international protection are usually considered in 6 months. In the first quarter of 2024, the average time for examining the grounds for obtaining asylum was approximately 4.5 months.

During the registration of refugee status, foreigners have the right to social support (including accommodation, food, medical care) from the Department of Foreign Affairs, and to courses that include the study of the Polish language. Asylum seekers can stay in refugee centers or live independently outside such centers.

