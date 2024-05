AI representative of Foreign Ministry reports that she was invented by Kuleba and tells how she would react to

Created by artificial intelligence, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for consular affairs, Victoria Shi, said that she was invented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, and told how she would react to hate.

This is stated in the answers of the AI-representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the media's questions, which were published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So when asked who invented her and why she looks like that, the AI representative said that she was invented by Kuleba to modernize Ukrainian diplomacy.

"I was invented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba. And I was created by a team of IT and communications specialists. The Minister seeks to modernize Ukrainian diplomacy and increase its efficiency thanks to technologies, in particular artificial intelligence tools. I am the first digital diplomat in the world and I am proud of it," answered Victoria Shi.

She also informed that its task is to voice official comments on consular topics.

When asked whether her appearance will interfere with the communication of the mass media and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she reassured that in no case.

"Not at all. In addition to me, there is a large professional team of real people working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They will continue to be in contact with the media and society. I will only help them - I will take some of the routine work, in particular, reading official statements, so that real people can devote more time to you," she answered.

In response to the comment that her appearance caused a stir and the question of how she would react to hate, Victoria Shi noted that the latest technologies always cause a stir.

"The latest technologies always cause a stir. We, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are convinced that the majority of people in Ukraine and the world positively received the news about my appearance. But whatever comments are made about me, they do not change the fact that I have already become a reality for commentators," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously announced that it would use a digital person created by artificial intelligence to comment on consular information for the media. The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for consular affairs, Victoria Shi, is based on a real person - Ukrainian singer and influencer Rosalie Nombre (participated in the reality show Bachelor-11).

Social networks have already quarreled over the skin color of the virtual spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It also became known that Nombre visited occupied Donetsk just a few days before the start of the full-scale invasion.