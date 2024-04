EU reacts to decision of Foreign Ministry to suspend consular services for men

The European Union commented on the decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to suspend consular services for men of mobilization age.

This was stated by representatives of the European Commission at a briefing in Brussels, European Pravda writes.

As the representative of the European Commission, Anitta Hipper, stated, the EU directive on temporary protection continues to operate regardless of the gender and conscription status of citizens.

"We have taken this announcement into consideration. I have no specific comments when it comes to the directive on temporary protection. We do not discriminate based on gender or conscription status of people," she said.

"It is not for us to comment on the decisions of the Ukrainian government regarding measures necessary in view of the conflict," added the representative of the European Commission, Eric Mamer.

