The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, reacted to the suspension of consular services for Ukrainians abroad who are subject to conscription. He believes that staying abroad does not exempt from the obligation to go to the army.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote about this on Twitter (Х).

"Being abroad does not release a citizen from his duties to the Motherland. That is why yesterday I instructed to take measures to restore the fair treatment of men of mobilization age in Ukraine and abroad. It will be fair," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba reminded that the obligation to update one's data in the territorial recruitment and social support centers existed before the adoption of the law on mobilization.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that soon the department will provide an explanation regarding the procedure for obtaining consular services within the limits of the legislation for men of mobilization age in foreign diplomatic institutions with the approach to the entry into force of the law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration" and after its entry into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Dokument state enterprise has suspended the issuance of ready-made documents in foreign divisions.

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on mobilization.

On April 16, the law on mobilization was submitted to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signature, who signed it on the same day.

The Verkhovna Rada obliged persons liable for military service to specify their residential address, mobile number and e-mail addresses. Even those who are abroad have to do it.