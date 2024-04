Share:













A rare Guizhou snub-nosed monkey named "Xiao Fan" gave birth to a baby in southwest China's Mount Fanjingshan region, the Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve Administration announced.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The baby monkey is in sound health. Over the past eight years, "Xiao Fan" has successfully given birth to four healthy babies, according to the reserve administration.

The rare Guizhou snub-nosed monkey, or Guizhou golden monkey, exclusively nestled within the expanse of Mount Fanjingshan, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, is under top-level protection in China and is listed as a "critically endangered" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

According to Yang Wei, head of the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of the nature reserve, the breeding period of the monkeys was shortened from three years to two years at the center, which helped carry out scientific research on the monkeys.

Among the three species of golden snub-nosed monkeys endemic to China, the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey is the one with the smallest population, the narrowest habitat and the least ecological information.

The population of these rare monkeys has grown to an estimated 700 to 800 individuals. At present, there are nine captive Guizhou snub-nosed monkeys at the research center, according to data from the reserve administration.