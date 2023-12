Ukrainian refugees will be sent home to Ukraine after end of the war

Denmark is going to send Ukrainian refugees to their homeland after the end of the war between russia and Ukraine, despite the desire of about half of them to stay in the country.

Kaare Dybvad Bek, Minister of Immigration and Integration of Denmark, has made the corresponding statement, Berlingske quoted him as saying.

According to him, although Ukrainians are culturally much closer to Danes than, for example, people from the Middle East, they live very differently.

For this reason, the country's authorities consider Ukrainians to be a temporary stay in Denmark.

The Danish minister added that the leadership has repeatedly said it wants refugees to return home after the war ends.

"And we have to respect that... We have nothing to be ashamed of. I hope that Ukrainians are interested in rebuilding their country, which needs it," the minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early December it became known that the Irish authorities intend to reduce payments to refugees from Ukraine, as well as oblige them to seek their own housing faster.

We also reported that Norway wants to introduce tougher conditions for Ukrainians who register temporary protection.