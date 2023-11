The Swiss government has decided not to revoke the protection status for Ukrainians who fled the war until March 4, 2025.

This is stated in a message on the website of the Swiss government.

"The situation in Ukraine is not expected to change in the foreseeable future. The Federal Council therefore decided at its meeting on 1 November not to lift the protection status S for Ukrainian refugees before 4 March 2025,” the statement said.

The Swiss government has also set a target for integration into the labor market, aiming to employ 40% of people with S protection status able to work by the end of next year.

S protection status will be valid until it is revoked by the government. The prerequisite for cancellation is a lasting stability in Ukraine.

Recall that the Estonian Parliament confirmed support for the policy of temporary protection of the European Union for refugees from Ukraine until March 2025.

The Greek government also extended the temporary protection status for Ukrainians until March 4, 2024. Those who have already received temporary residence permits will not need to update it, and will also have access to public medicine, education.