Russian Мі-8 helicopter together with entire crew flew to one of Ukrainian air bases and surrendered to AFU -

Journalist Yurii Butusov on Wednesday, August 23, said that recently a russian Мі-8 helicopter landed on one of Ukraine's airfields, and the crew surrendered to the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine preliminarily confirmed this information.

This is stated in Butusov’s message on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the journalist, information about the landing of a russian helicopter in Ukraine is confirmed by the sources of the Censor.Net publication in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Censor.Net sources in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirm the information of russian bloggers that the russian Мі-8 combat helicopter flew to one of the air bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine some time ago. The helicopter is completely intact, and will replenish the composition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after a detailed study of its equipment," he wrote.

Butusov noted that a russian propaganda channel reports that the reason for the flight to Ukraine is navigation errors.

"Without a doubt, this is another russian lie, because if the helicopter flew to the Poltava airfield, according to a russian blogger, it is about 300 km from the front line, and the russians could land there only consciously, as a result of a well-prepared flight. The helicopter flies at low altitude, at low speed, and the crew sees all the ground landmarks well, it is simply impossible to make a mistake for 300 km, this is a large fuel consumption. There can be no accidents," he stressed.

Butusov noted that probably the first conscious surrender of a russian combat helicopter in history takes place.

Subsequently, sources of the Ukrainian Pravda in the special services said that recently a Мі-8 helicopter of the russian armed forces was in Ukraine as a result of a long special operation of Ukrainian intelligence.

"This was a special operation of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which lasted more than 6 months. Ukrainian intelligence lured the pilot of the Мі-8 to Ukraine. The helicopter made a flight between the two airbases and transported parts for Su-27, Su-30 SM fighters," the report said.

It is noted that together with the pilot on board there were two crew members who did not know where the helicopter was actually flying.

The Мі-8 landed in the Kharkiv Region.

As a result of the special operation, two crew members were eliminated.

The pilot and his family are now in Ukraine, the family was taken out of the russian federation in advance.

According to the Ukrainian Pravda, the russian helicopter is already in Kyiv.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov commented on the telethon about the landing of a russian helicopter at an airfield in Ukraine.

"Preliminarily, there is such information. There will be official information, we need to wait a little bit. Work is underway, and with the crew as well. Everything is fine, there will be news," he said.

