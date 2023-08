The Ukrainian defense forces near the Zmiinyi Island struck a russian military aircraft in the Black Sea. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the territorial waters of Ukraine near the Zmiinyi Island, in the area of ​ ​ the so-called ‘boyko towers’, there was a collision between a russian military aircraft and Ukrainian combat boats. The aircraft of the occupiers tried to attack the military vessels of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, but received a response," the report said.

The Defense Intelligence notes that hostile propaganda spread a fake about the alleged defeat and sinking of a Ukrainian boat.

"In fact, a russian missile fell into the water and continued to meet with the Moskva cruiser, no damage was done to the Ukrainian military. In response to the attempted attack, Ukrainian servicemen attacked the occupiers' aircraft. A missile fired from a combat boat of Ukraine damaged the russian plane, which was forced to immediately leave the scene and fly in the direction of the nearest airfield," the Intelligence said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence said that a russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system of a large and medium range was destroyed in the occupied Crimea on Cape Tarkhankut.