A documentary about Russian war crimes in the city of Bucha, "On the Other Side of the World," was released

"Beyond the Peace" is a documentary film based on the filming that took place in the Bucha district of Kyiv region since February 2022, from the beginning of the full-scale invasion, in the places of hostilities; it records the consequences of the war crimes of the Russian army, engraving the history of Ukrainian resistance in the expressive testimonies of local residents of the settlements that survived the occupation, insightful stories and faces of the heroes of modern Ukraine.

PROJECT AUTHORS

The Public Relations Service of the Territorial Defense Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the assistance of the State Enterprise "Crimean House".

Documentation of the events and testimonies described in the film and realization of the main idea of the film was carried out by the TRO Media team, headed by Colonel Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, Head of the Public Relations Service of the Territorial Defense Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The materials collected during the filming were submitted for processing to the working group on the implementation of international humanitarian law and the provision of legal services of the Territorial Defense Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

No international crime committed on the territory of Ukraine will go unpunished, and the film's working materials may be included in the evidence base and sent to the International Military Tribunal.