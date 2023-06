Ukraine is ready to consider the appeal of residents of the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation for evacuation due to hostilities.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Defense Intelligence recalls that active hostilities and internal riots in the Belgorod Region continue: citizens of the Russian Federation from the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and a part of local residents rebelled against the Putin authorities and the internal occupation regime established by it.

“Fighting continues. In fact, the occupying Ruscism authorities left several settlements uncontrolled, trying only to establish fire control, which means striking from artillery, multiple launch rocket systems at objects of their own civil infrastructure and local residents," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence Andrii Yusov.

According to him, the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion actually perform the function of armed self-defense in the territory of the Belgorod Region, where they protect their own compatriots from the criminal Kremlin regime.

“Support for the rebels among the local population is growing. This applies to both those who want to join the armed struggle against Putin, and local residents who ask for protection. Ukraine will properly consider the appeal for the evacuation of civilians from the Belgorod Region, if any," Yusov said.

He noted that the number of rebels is growing, and the geography of their actions is expanding.

"Such conflicts can expand and gain scale in different parts of the country, which is called the Russian Federation, including in the capital region," said Yusov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the central authorities of the aggressor state of Russia are inadequate, demonstrating events with rebels in Belgorod. The Putin regime cannot further hide the consequences of the internal conflict, because it has engaged the armed forces to fight, said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov.

Residents of Belgorod complain of explosions and debris on the roadway. Part of the street has been blocked off in the city.