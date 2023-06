The central government of the aggressor state of Russia is inadequate, as demonstrated by the events with the rebels in Belgorod. Putin's regime can no longer hide the consequences of the internal conflict, because it has engaged the armed forces to fight, said Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence on Facebook on Tuesday, June 6.

Yusov noted that recently the events in Russia are only gaining momentum, as not only the number of insurgents is increasing, but also the geography of their actions. According to him, the situation in the Belgorod Oblast demonstrates the inability of the central government of the aggressor state to control its territories, within which a huge number of conflicts are taking place.

"But the fact that they are already involving their own armed forces, including army aviation and artillery, is already a proven fact, and accordingly, the Putin regime is simply unable to hide the fact that nothing is happening," the Defense Intelligence representative emphasized.

The central government of Russia is inadequate, as demonstrated by the events in the Belgorod Oblast, Yusov emphasized. Anarchy and chaos already reign in the Russian Federation, and all combat forces are concentrated on the occupied Ukrainian territories, so similar conflicts can spread to different corners of the aggressor state and affect the capital region of Russia, Yusov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, representatives of the Russian volunteer formations Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and the Legion Freedom of Russia (LSR) announced the start of a new operation to liberate the Belgorod Oblast.

On June 4, Russian rebels announced that they entered the Shebekino suburb of the Belgorod Oblast of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, in the Belgorod Oblast, the authorities and the Russian occupation army are unable to cope with the evacuation of Shebekino residents.