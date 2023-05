Ukraine is not directly related to the events in the Belgorod Region of the aggressor state of Russia, but observes and studies the situation with interest. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, announced this on Twitter on Monday, May 22.

Podoliak noted that the armed guerrilla movement has always become an integral political force in countries with a totalitarian regime.

"The only driving political force in a totalitarian country of twisted nuts always inevitably becomes a partisan movement with weapons in hand. Ukraine observes the events in the Belgorod Region of Russia with interest and studies the situation, but has no direct relation to it. As you know, tanks are sold in any Russian military shop, and underground partisan detachments are still made up of Russian citizens," said the adviser to the head of the Office of the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, the authorities of the Belgorod Region of Russia announced shelling in the Grayvoronsky District on the border with Ukraine, while the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, fighting on the side of Ukraine, said they were beginning the "liberation of Russia."

On May 22, a spokesman for the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that the operation in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation is being carried out for the protection of Ukrainians and liberation from the criminal regime of dictator Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, on May 22, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recorded a video message to the military of the aggressor state of Russia with a proposal to surrender.