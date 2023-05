Budanov Urges Russians To Give Up Because "It Will Be Worse"

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov recorded a video message to the military of the aggressor state of Russia with a proposal to surrender, because the other option for them would be only death. It was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence on Facebook on Monday, May 22.

Budanov turned to the invaders in Russian and described the procedure of surrender for those who want to save their lives. The head of the Defence Intelligence explained that the prisoners are under the control of the Red Cross, have the opportunity to communicate with their relatives and receive parcels.

"For more than a year, the Kremlin regime has not been able to achieve any goal set in the invasion of Ukraine. I appeal to all the Russian military, to those who are lucky enough to survive in the "meat storming" and broken trenches. It's going to get worse. You have a choice - to die or save your life," Budanov emphasized.

In Ukraine, there is a state project "I want to live," which helped hundreds of the Russian military survive, said the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Russian occupiers and advised them to flee or surrender.

On May 2, the Defense Intelligence recommended that the invaders leave Crimea.

On March 22, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, addressed the Russians and called for active action against the war criminal Vladimir Putin.