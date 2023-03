A lime-stone sphinx unearthed during the archaeological excavation work in Qena Province, southern Egypt. Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Xinhua.

An Egyptian archaeological mission unveiled a lime-stone sphinx and a stele that dated back to the Roman era in Qena province, southern Egypt, the country's Antiquity Ministry said in a statement. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The sphinx-shaped statue represents one of the Roman emperors wearing a Nemes headdress, which is the striped head-cloth typically worn by pharaohs, and a cobra on the forehead.

Archaeologist unearthing a lime-stone sphinx in Qena Province, southern Egypt. Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Xinhua.

"According to initial examination of its face, the statue most probably was for Claudius, the fourth Roman emperor, ruling from 41 to 54 AD", – the statement said.

The statement added that the archaeological team also found a stele below the statute, which was carved with texts in hieroglyphs and demotics, an ancient Egyptian writing system used from roughly 650 BC to the fifth century AD.

The discoveries were made during the excavation work in the eastern Dendera Temple, located about 60 kilometers north of Luxor city, which was built for Hathor, the ancient Egyptian goddess of love, beauty, music, dancing, fertility, and pleasure.

A stele unearthed during the archaeological excavation work in Qena Province, southern Egypt. Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Xinhua.

The statute was found inside a two-level compartment that also contained a Byzantine-era sink for preserving water, it added.