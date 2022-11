A view of the salvage operation of the Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua/Jin Liwang.

A view of the salvage operation of the Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua/Jin Liwang.

An ancient shipwreck, one of the largest and best-preserved wooden shipwrecks discovered underwater in China to date, was lifted out of waters in east China's Shanghai. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck dates back to the reign of Emperor Tongzhi (1862-1875) of the Qing Dynasty. This salvage could offer a useful glimpse of shipbuilding technology during the Qing Dynasty.

A milestone in China's underwater archaeology efforts, the sunken ship was detected in 2015 during a key underwater survey.

A view of the salvage operation of the Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Ting.

A view of the salvage operation of the Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Xiang.

Aview of the salvage operation of the Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Xiang.

A view of the salvage operation of the Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua/Jin Liwang.

A view of the salvage operation of the Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua/Jin Liwang.

A part of the Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck lifted out of waters in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Xiang.

A part of the Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck lifted out of waters in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua/Jin Liwang.