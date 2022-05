Japan Bans Supply Of High-Tech Products To Russia. What Fell Under Ban

The Japanese government has decided to expand restrictions on Russia and ban the export of high-tech products to this country due to its military aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Economy of Japan.

"In connection with the current international situation in Ukraine, as well as in order to promote Japan's international efforts to maintain international peace, we hereby publish and put into effect the order of the Cabinet of Ministers," it was reported.

Thus, Japan has banned the export of quantum computers, modeling equipment, equipment for the production of LEDs, vacuum pumps, cooling equipment and polymers.

Besides, the new sanctions prohibit Japanese companies from supplying Russia with equipment for oil refining and software control devices for machine tools.

The ban on the supply of the above products to Russia comes into force on May 20.

Recall that at the end of March, the Minister of Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said that the sanctions imposed on Russia by dozens of countries in the world would discard it in development for at least 30 years.

And on Wednesday, May 12, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said that sanctions on imports of high-tech products are forcing Russia to use parts from refrigerators and dishwashers in military equipment.