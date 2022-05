Leonid Kravchuk Died. First President Of Ukraine Passed Away At Age Of 88

The first President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died today, May 10, after a long illness. This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a source with his family.

Today, May 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. Kyiv time, after a long illness, Leonid Makarovych Kravchuk, the first President of independent Ukraine, passed away.

The editorial staff of the Agency expresses sincere condolences to the family of Leonid Makarovych Kravchuk in connection with the great grief that befell them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 29, 2021, the first President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk missed the solemn meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on the occasion of Constitution Day due to heart surgery.

Kravchuk was born in 1934 in Rivne region.

He made a party career, rising to the rank of the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Ukraine, headed the Ideological Department of the Party.

In July 1990, he became the Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Ukrainian SSR, did not support the attempt to remove Mikhail Gorbachev (the so-called "putsch") from power in August 1991, after which he left the CPSU.

Under his leadership, the Parliament declared the independence of Ukraine on August 24, 1991.

In December 1991, he was popularly elected the first President of Ukraine.

In the early presidential election in 1994, he lost in the second round to Leonid Kuchma and peacefully transferred power to him.

After that, he was a Member of the Verkhovna Rada for a long time.