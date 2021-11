Ukraine Decides To Strengthen Border With Belarus Due To Possible Influx Of Illegal Migrants – Monastyrskyi

Ukraine has decided to strengthen its border with Belarus because of the possible influx of illegal migrants.

Interior Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrski announced this after a meeting of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I cannot tell you specific details, but I can say unequivocally that we are preparing for scenarios similar to the ones that are currently playing out on the Polish-Belarusian border. We decided today to strengthen the presence of the State Border Guard Service on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. We determined the border segments where a mass accumulation of migrants is most probable and possible today. The National Guard and the National Police will also step up the protection of the state border," he said.

According to Monastyrskyi, the territorial defense units in Ukraine’s border areas will also conduct exercises to enhance interoperability to prepare them for the possible scenarios if illegal migrants enter the country.

The minister clarified that these measures were being taken in relation to African migrants moving from Belarus to the Polish border because the possibility of them moving to the Ukrainian border could not be ruled out.

“Therefore, the response and reaction of Ukrainian guards will be quite tough, clear, appropriate, and within the framework of the law that regulates the protection of the state border,” he said.

According to the minister, the number of border guards at the border will be doubled and “serious reserves” of the National Guard and the National Police will be involved.

In addition, mobile teams will be deployed along the border.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the State Border Guard Service had not observed a flow of illegal migrants to the Ukrainian-Belarusian border as of November 8.

The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksii Danilov has advised the Social Democratic Party of Germany’s politicians to provide shelter in their own homes to the Middle Eastern migrants gathered near the EU-Belarus border.

Danilov was commenting on a proposal by German Social Democratic Party politicians to send migrants from the EU’s borders to Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources