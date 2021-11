U.S. Sends 2 Island-Class Patrol Boats To Ukraine As Part Of Security Assistance – Embassy

The United States of America has sent two Island-class patrol boats to Ukraine as part of its security assistance to the country.

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Two Island-class patrol boats have departed Baltimore, Maryland, for Odesa. Part of the more than USD 2.5 billion in security assistance the U.S. has provided Ukraine since 2014, the vessels will help strengthen Ukraine's maritime security and bolster the Ukrainian Navy’s interoperability with NATO," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Defense Minister Andrii Taran announced in May that the Ukrainian Navy would take delivery of three additional Island-class patrol boats by the end of 2021.

