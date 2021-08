The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has informed the Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council Artur Tovmasian (Servant of the People party) about suspicion of corruption.

A representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"He was handed a suspicion," the PGO said.

He is suspected of involvement in the receipt by the Deputy Chairman of the Regional Council Andrii Malysh an illegal benefit in the amount of UAH 1 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office detained the Deputy Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council Malysh while receiving a bribe in the amount of UAH 1 million.

Later, the court arrested him and established a bail in the amount of UAH 4.5 million, after posting which Malysh was released from the pre-trial detention center.

