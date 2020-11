Rada Ratifies Agreement With Order Of Hospitallers, Rhodes And Malta On Cooperation In Support Of Medical, Soc

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified an agreement with the Order of the Hospitallers, Rhodes and Malta on cooperation in supporting medical, social and educational activities.

277 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 0068, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the purpose of the agreement is to define a general framework and basis for cooperation aimed at supporting medical, social and educational events, as well as events in terms of health care in Ukraine.

The agreement defines the goals and areas of cooperation, privileges and issues of exemption from customs duties and taxation of goods imported into Ukraine for the implementation of the objectives of the agreement.

