IMF Experts Will Visit Ukraine To Hold Technical Discussion Of Economic Growth Policy

Experts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will pay an official visit to Ukraine to discuss the economic growth policy.

The IMF said this with the reference to a representative of the IMF in Ukraine, Gosta Ljungman, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The period the experts will stay in Ukraine for is not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said that Ukraine had to meet all the requirements of the IMF to receive the financing under the new program.

Early in December 2019, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on a new program for about USD 5.5 billion under the mechanism of extended financing.