SBI Starts Investigation Against Ex-First Deputy Head Of External Intelligence Service Semochko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched an investigation against former first deputy head of the External Intelligence Service / former head of a department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Serhii Semochko.

This follows from a reply of the SBI to respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has taken the case from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and passed it to the SBI.

In October 2019, the SBI intensified investigate into the Semochko’s case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, then president, Petro Poroshenko, dismissed first deputy head of the External Intelligence Service, Semochko.

Counter intelligence investigators have confirmed Russian citizenship in Semochko’s partner wife.

On October 16, 2018, the SBU launched an investigation against Semochko suspected of high treason.