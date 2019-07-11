subscribe to newsletter
25.7 26.1
28.65 29.3
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Proposes Lustration Of Presidents, MPs, Ministers, General Prosecutors, Heads Of SBU, AMCU, SPF From February 23, 2014 to May 19, 2019
11 July 2019, Thursday, 18:03 25
Politics 2019-07-12T02:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Proposes Lustration Of Presidents, MPs, Ministers, General Prosecutors, Heads Of SBU, AMCU, SPF From

Zelenskyy Proposes Lustration Of Presidents, MPs, Ministers, General Prosecutors, Heads Of SBU, AMCU, SPF From February 23, 2014 to May 19, 2019

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed lustration of everyone who held the positions of president of Ukraine, member of the parliament, member of the Cabinet of Ministers, prosecutor general, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), head of the State Property Fund (SPF), head of the State Fiscal Service, and head of the State Customs Service from February 23, 2014, to May 19, 2019.

Zelenskyy announced this in a video address on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In addition, he proposed lustrating people who held the posts of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and executives of defense enterprises during this period.

"I propose adding everyone that held the posts of president of Ukraine, member of the parliament, speaker of the parliament, member of the government, prosecutor general, chairperson of the SBU, head of the Antimonopoly Committee, head of the State Property Fund, head of the State Fiscal Service, head of the Customs, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and executive of a defense enterprise from February 23, 2014, to May 19, 2019, to the list of people subject to lustration," said Zelenskyy.

According to him, his team has prepared a draft law that provides for extending the provisions of the lustration law to holders of the abovementioned positions during this period.

Zelenskyy said that this draft law provided for public assessments of the activities of top government officials and expressed confidence that their activities would receive a fair legal assessment.

The draft law has not yet been registered in the parliament.

The National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk (who previously served as finance minister) and the Ukroboronprom state defense concern’s supervisory board chairman Aivaras Abromavicius (who served as economy minister) will be subject to lustration if the draft law is passed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy’s representative in the parliament Ruslan Stefachuk recently said that Zelenskyy intended to submit to the parliament a draft law on expanding the list of posts subject to lustration, including the post of president of Ukraine.

About 200 supporters of the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party, the National Corps party, and the European Solidarity party protested against possible repeal of the lustration law near the Constitutional Court on July 4.

In May, the Presidential Administration’s deputy head Ruslan Riaboshapka announced in May that Zelenskyy intended to dismiss the Presidential Administration’s head Andrii Bohdan if the Constitutional Court declared the lustration law constitutional.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers parliament President PGO sbu amcu Customs lustration SFS SPF Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Archive
News
Court Opens Case Upon Withdrawal Of Funds From Kolomoiskyi Under NBU's Appeal 18:12
Naftogaz Invites Tender For Procurement Of Legal Services To Protect Company's Interests In Foreign Jurisdictions For UAH 30 Million 18:09
Rada Introduces Chemical Castration Of Pedophiles Aged 18-65, Creates Public Register Of Pedophiles 18:06
Zelenskyy Proposes Lustration Of Presidents, MPs, Ministers, General Prosecutors, Heads Of SBU, AMCU, SPF From February 23, 2014 to May 19, 2019 18:03
Rada Refuses To Dismiss Klimkin 17:58
more news
Interpol issues international "wanted" notice for Lev Khlyavich, co-owner of "Boris" medical centers in the Ukraine 13:52
Darnitsa passes GMP compliance audit 19:41
Russian Military Ship Enters Closed Combat Area At Sea Breeze 2019 Drills 14:11
Rada Adopts Electoral Code 13:16
SBI Summoning Poroshenko For Interrogation On July 17 13:24
more news
NBU Cancels Dividend Repatriation Limit 13:50
Court Refuses To Arrest Yuschenko’s Property 14:15
SBI Summoning Poroshenko For Interrogation On July 17 13:24
Russian Military Ship Enters Closed Combat Area At Sea Breeze 2019 Drills 14:11
Cabinet Approves Reorganization Of Eastern OMEP Through Its Joining To Energoatom 14:19
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok