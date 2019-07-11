Zelenskyy Proposes Lustration Of Presidents, MPs, Ministers, General Prosecutors, Heads Of SBU, AMCU, SPF From February 23, 2014 to May 19, 2019

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed lustration of everyone who held the positions of president of Ukraine, member of the parliament, member of the Cabinet of Ministers, prosecutor general, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), head of the State Property Fund (SPF), head of the State Fiscal Service, and head of the State Customs Service from February 23, 2014, to May 19, 2019.

Zelenskyy announced this in a video address on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In addition, he proposed lustrating people who held the posts of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and executives of defense enterprises during this period.

"I propose adding everyone that held the posts of president of Ukraine, member of the parliament, speaker of the parliament, member of the government, prosecutor general, chairperson of the SBU, head of the Antimonopoly Committee, head of the State Property Fund, head of the State Fiscal Service, head of the Customs, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and executive of a defense enterprise from February 23, 2014, to May 19, 2019, to the list of people subject to lustration," said Zelenskyy.

According to him, his team has prepared a draft law that provides for extending the provisions of the lustration law to holders of the abovementioned positions during this period.

Zelenskyy said that this draft law provided for public assessments of the activities of top government officials and expressed confidence that their activities would receive a fair legal assessment.

The draft law has not yet been registered in the parliament.

The National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk (who previously served as finance minister) and the Ukroboronprom state defense concern’s supervisory board chairman Aivaras Abromavicius (who served as economy minister) will be subject to lustration if the draft law is passed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy’s representative in the parliament Ruslan Stefachuk recently said that Zelenskyy intended to submit to the parliament a draft law on expanding the list of posts subject to lustration, including the post of president of Ukraine.

About 200 supporters of the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party, the National Corps party, and the European Solidarity party protested against possible repeal of the lustration law near the Constitutional Court on July 4.

In May, the Presidential Administration’s deputy head Ruslan Riaboshapka announced in May that Zelenskyy intended to dismiss the Presidential Administration’s head Andrii Bohdan if the Constitutional Court declared the lustration law constitutional.