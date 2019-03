Ukrtransgaz Invites 10 Tenders For Procurement Of 1.17 Billion Cubic Meters Of Gas For UAH 8.5 Billion

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, invited 10 tenders for the procurement of 1.17 billion cubic meters of natural gas for UAH 8.482 billion.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the tender documentation, Ukrtransgaz invited 5 tenders for the procurement of 80 million cubic meters of gas to meet production and technology needs and own needs for UAH 580 million each.

Also, Ukrtransgaz invited 5 tenders for the procurement of 154 million cubic meters of natural gas to meet production and technology needs and own needs for UAH 1.116 billion.

The deadline for submitting bids is April 15.

The auction date for six tenders is scheduled for April 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ukrtransgaz, in 2018, the UkrGasVydobuvannya state-owned public joint-stock company, the largest Ukrainian gas-producing company, produced 15.42 billion cubic meters of gas, Ukrnafta, the largest Ukrainian oil-producing company - 1.078 billion cubic meters, private gas companies - 4.392 million cubic meters.

Ukrtransgaz has a network of 38,550 kilometers of gas pipeline, an annual capacity of 287.7 billion cubic meters of gas at the entrance into the gas transmission system, and 178.5 billion cubic meters at the exit.

The gas transmission system consists of 72 compressor stations (with a capacity 5,544.3 MW) and 702 gas-pumping units.

Ukrtransgaz operates 12 underground gas storage facilities with a total capacity of 30.95 billion cubic meters.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company owns 100% of the shares in the Ukrtransgaz public joint-stock company.