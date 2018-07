President Petro Poroshenko has wished United States President Donald Trump success at his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will be held in Helsinki (Finland) on July 16, and said that a "doing nothing on Ukraine without Ukraine" approach has been agreed.

This is stated in an article that Poroshenko wrote for the American edition of the Financial Times, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is a significant week for Ukraine as it faces substantial challenges to its security and stability. It started with Monday’s Ukraine-EU summit in Brussels, followed by the NATO summit, in which Ukraine will also participate. And the meeting next week in Helsinki between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will confirm that Ukraine is on the frontline of European and transatlantic politics... This “Ukrainian week” will send a powerful message that will be heard in Brussels and beyond — most importantly in Helsinki. Based on our agreed approach of doing nothing on Ukraine without Ukraine, I wish Mr. Trump well in his efforts to bring Mr. Putin back into line," he wrote.

Poroshenko noted that the meeting between Trump and Putin will take place on the 28th anniversary of the Ukrainian parliament’s declaration of state sovereignty.

He also wrote that this was not the time to ease up the pressure on Russia, to do so would be a confession of weakness, and the price for Russia of its aggression will keep rising until the Minsk agreements are implemented and the occupation of Crimea and the Donbas region is ended.

According to Poroshenko, complete integration of Ukraine into the European and transatlantic systems is the biggest threat to Russian aggression. Therefore, according to him, his ambition is to translate Ukraine’s European aspirations into deeper alliances with the European Union, starting with the digital market, customs co-operation, and energy solidarity, and including a commitment from European capitals to take part in the restoration of cities in the Donbas.

Poroshenko also wrote that he would continue to promote the fundamental role played by peacekeepers wherever they are needed, including in the occupied Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Council’s President Donald Tusk expects Trump to discuss the need to free Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia at his summit with Putin in Helsinki on July 16.